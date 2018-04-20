New Session Starts In UP Government Schools Without Books Students of primary and secondary government schools in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have no books to study. New academic session began two weeks ago.

Speaking to ANI, teacher Sarita Dubey said, "We have not received new books from the government. Hence, we have collected the books from the children of the previous session."



The government enforced NCERT books in all government schools this year. However, the students' education is getting delayed due to unavailability of the same.



While Additional Secretary, Yogendra Nath Singh said, "Due to less tender, the publisher could not make the books on time. However, we are trying our best and soon the books will be made available for which a stall has also been set up in many schools."



Last year, students in Delhi government school and MCD schools also suffered due to delay in getting the free books for students, said reports.



Between 2010-11 and 2015-16, student enrolment in government schools across 20 states fell by 13 million, while private schools acquired 17.5 million new students,



The migration out of government schools has left many unviable, with high per-pupil expenditure, and low value-for-money from public education expenditure. About 24,000 government schools across Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh have closed, according to the study.



