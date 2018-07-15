Contactor's Son Shoots Man For Demanding Due Wages In UP's Gorakhpur

The victim had asked the contractor to pay his due wages of around Rs 2 lakh (Representational)

A man was yesterday killed by the sons of a contractor at a village in Gorakhpur's Belipar area for demanding his due wages, the police said.

According to eye witnesses, the accused sprayed Kamlesh Chowdhury, 35, with bullets and also kicked him several times even after his death.

On getting the information, SP (South), GP Chaturvedi, reached the village.

"On the basis of a complaint by the deceased's father, Rama Chowdhary, a case was registered against Rupesh Yadav, Beeru Yadav, Santraj Yadav, Shailendra Yadav and Parshuram of village Badki Cheriya." SHO Belipar, Rajesh Kumar said.

As per reports, Kamlesh Chowdhary used to work with Santraj Yadav, a contractor from the village.

He was working for Santraj Yadav in Vishakhapatnam from the last few days and came to his village on Wednesday night.

He asked the contractor to pay his due wages of around Rs 2 lakh.

"The contractor's sons, Rupesh Yadav and Beeru Yadav, surrounded Kamlesh Chowdhury at the crossroad of the village this morning and opened fire at him. When he fell on the road, they started kicking his body," the victim's family alleged.

The accused also threatened the villagers that they will get the "same punishment" if anyone speaks against the incident, the police said, adding that the duo, along with their family, are absconding after the incident.

The body was sent for postmortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.