Andhra Man Has Affair With Sister-In-Law, Her Father Beheads Him

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his son-in-law, beheading and dismembering his body, reportedly due to an affair and a property dispute in Andhra Pradesh. He allegedly paid his friend Rs 4 lakh to help him carry out the murder.

The victim, identified as Vishwanath from Dharmavaram, got married to Venkataramanappa's elder daughter, Shyamala, 20 years ago. However, soon after, he started an affair with his wife's younger sister

This ignited a fierce dispute within the family, leading to conflicts not only between Vishwanath and his wife but also between Venkataramanappa and his spouse.

Following family tensions, Vishwanath reportedly left Dharmavaram, with his sister-in-law and mother-in-law, for Kadiri, 78 km away.

Recently, he allegedly attempted to sell land registered in his mother-in-law's name, further infuriating Venkataramanappa.

Driven by an overwhelming rage, Venkataramanappa allegedly hatched a plan to kill his son-in-law. He took the help of his friend, Katamayya, and reportedly paid him Rs 4 lakh as a contract to carry out the murder.

On July 3, Katamayya lured Vishwanath from Kadiri to Mudigubba under the pretext of a Rs 50,000 financial assistance to him for agricultural purposes, said police.

Once Vishwanath arrived in Mudigubba, he was allegedly ambushed by Venkataramanappa, Katamayya, and three other accomplices. They reportedly took him to a secluded hilly area where they murdered him, beheading and dismembering his body.

Police investigation, aided by cellphone tower location data, which placed the phones of Venkataramanappa, Katamayya, and the three other individuals at the same location, which led to their arrest.