Girl Kidnapped In J&K Last Year Rescued In Delhi, Accused Arrested: Cops

A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir last year, was found in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The alleged kidnapper, Naimuddin Ansari, 28, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of Jammu's Crime Branch from Dabri Sagarpur area of Delhi, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered in Katra police station on July 24 last year after the girl's alleged kidnapping by Naimuddin Ansari, who is from the West Champaran district of Bihar.

The case had been transferred to the Crime Branch on February 5 this year, the spokesperson said, adding the Crime Branch subsequently set up an SIT to work out the case.

"After strenuous efforts and meticulous investigation, the team was able to recover the girl from Delhi on July 23. The accused is on police remand and further investigation is on," he said.

