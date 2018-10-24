Girl Gang Raped In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Two Arrested

A 15-year-old girl from Haroa was gang raped three days back on an open field adjacent to her house, a police officer said.

Cities | | Updated: October 24, 2018 18:27 IST
The accused, who were in the hiding since the incident on Sunday night, were arrested today. (File)

Kolkata: 

Two men were arrested today for the gang rape of a teenage girl in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, police said.

"Sabir Mollah, 19, and Laltu Mollah, 22, both from that village were arrested today. They knew the victim. The accused have been in the hiding since the incident on Sunday night," the Haroa police station officer added.

The condition of the rape survivor was stable, he said. She was taken to the hospital on Monday morning. Later send home.

Whether there were any previous relations between the attackers and the victim would also be probed, the officer said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

