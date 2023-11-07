Girl Forced To Consume Pesticide By Father Over Relationship, Dies: Cops

The incident occurred on October 29, said police (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly beaten by her father and forced to consume pesticides for being in love with a boy of another religion, died at a private hospital on Tuesday.

While many reports suggest it was an honour killing, the police have refused to accept that angle.

A senior police officer from Ernakulam rural police said that the father was 'orthodox' and possessed 'peculiar characteristics.' He had prohibited his daughter from using her phone to communicate with the boy she claimed to be in love with.

On October 29, when the father discovered that she had been in touch with the boy over the phone, he physically assaulted her and then presented a bottle of pesticide, giving her an ultimatum-- either she could drink it or he would, the officer told PTI.

Following this, a heated argument ensued between the two. The mother then witnessed him forcing their daughter to drink the pesticide, he said.

"The father was in judicial custody, but we took him into our custody earlier in the day. Subsequent to the child's death, we have modified the attempt to murder charge against him to that of murder.

"The inquest proceedings have also commenced, and we aim to file the chargesheet in the case very soon," the officer said.

The police confirmed that the boy belonged to a different religion, but said there was no information to show that was the reason for the incident.

Another police officer said the girl had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital since October 29, when the shocking incident occurred.

"Information about her death was received in the evening," he said.

The incident occurred on October 29 when the girl disregarded her father's direction not to get in touch with the 16-year-old boy and obtained a phone to call him, police had said.

Both children study at the same school, and the father had taken away his daughter's phone to prevent her from talking to the boy.

Angered by his daughter's disobedience, the father allegedly beat her up using a rod and then forced her to consume the pesticide.

