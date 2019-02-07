Girl Evicted From School Hostel For Sex Assault Complaint Against Warden

Along with the girl, her two brothers were evicted from the hostel in Damoh, news agency ANI reported.

Cities | | Updated: February 07, 2019 08:02 IST
Damoh: 

A minor girl was evicted from her school hostel in Madhya Pradesh after she allegedly filed a sexual assault complaint against her warden.

Along with the girl, her two brothers were evicted from the hostel in Damoh, news agency ANI reported. The girl and her brothers - who belong to a poor family - have been staying an studying at the hostel, the report said.

According to ANI, the girl had filed a complaint against her hostel in-charge, Kallu, few days ago. 

The girl and her brothers were evicted even before the police launched the investigations, ANI reported. The hostel is run by a religious minority institution, the report said. 

