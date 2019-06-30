Girl Allegedly Kidnapped, Raped In Moving Car In Bihar's Chhapra

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding further probe is on. (Representational)

A girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in a moving car in Bihar's Chhapra district, police said.

"The girl has been sent for a medical test," Bheldi Police Station Sub-Inspector Shiv Nath Ram said on Saturday.

The four men allegedly took turns to rape her and later threw her out of the car near Garkha village.

The girl along with her family have registered a case in the matter. They have accused Rana Pratap Singh, a resident of Saran district's Piraridih village, in their complaint.

Police said they sent a team to the place where the alleged incident took place for investigation and another to conduct a raid at Rana Pratap Singh's address. Police, however, could not find him.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding further probe is on.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability