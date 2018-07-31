Girl, 17, Allegedly Raped By 3 Men In UP, Another Man Filmed The Act

The girl, a resident of Jevai village, was returning home from market when the men lured her into accompanying them on their motorcycle.

Cities | | Updated: July 31, 2018 13:18 IST
The girl was sent for medical examination. (File)

Pratapgarh: 

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men while another of their associate recorded a video of the act in Lalganj area of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The girl, a resident of Jevai village, was returning home from market when the men lured her into accompanying them on their motorcycle last evening, Circle Officer, O P Dwivedi said.

The accused took the girl to a secluded spot and took turns to rape her, the CO said, adding that another of their associate recorded a video of the incident.

On the basis of the complaint of the girl's father, a police complaint was filed and three of the accused arrested.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the CO added. 

