Couple Found Dead In Bathroom After Holi Celebrations Near Delhi

Neeraj Singhania and his wife Ruchi, who got married four years ago, were found dead in the bathroom of their house last night, district police chief HN Singh said.
The bodies were spotted by the family members. The couple was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead, he said.
Prem Prakash, father of Neeraj, said that the couple had retired to their room after the Holi festivities last night.
No complaints have been filed in the matter yet, the officer added.
