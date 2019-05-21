4 Year Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Borewell Near Jodhpur

The girl fell into the borewell and was stuck at a depth of 260-feet. (Representational)

Rescue workers pulled out the body of the four-year-old girl, who had slipped into a 440-feet deep borewell at a farm in Melana village of Jodhpur, officials said.

The girl, Seema, fell into the borewell at 5:30 pm on Monday and was stuck at a depth of 260-feet. The body was pulled out after a 14-hour operation and was given to family members.

"Despite all efforts we could not take out the girl alive. Her body was taken out at about 7.30 am", Additional District Magistrate Mahipal Mr Bhardwaj said.

He said compensation of Rs. 1 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund has been given to the parents of the girl.

Initially, rescue teams could hear the cries of the girl but around midnight it stopped. Oxygen was being supplied through a pipe.

After the rescue teams and officials came to the conclusion that the girl was no more, a rope with a tool attached to it was dropped in the borewell and the body was pulled out.



A tubewell at the farm had broken down on Monday afternoon and the father of the girl had taken the pump out for repairing, leaving the borewell open.

