Four Cattle Smugglers Arrested For Theft, Slaughter Of Cows In Ghaziabad

The arrested accused have confessed to stealing cows and calves for slaughtering after administering euthanasia injections to them

Cities | | Updated: September 04, 2018 00:18 IST
The accused were found with lethal weapons used for slaughtering the animal. (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

Four people were arrested today in Ghaziabad's Awas Vikas colony for allegedly stealing cows and slaughtering them, the police said.

On the basis of a tip-off, Tronica city police arrested the smugglers from a forest near the colony and recovered from their possession lethal weapons used for slaughtering, police said.

The arrested accused - Rizwan, Firoz, Anees, and Mustkeem - have confessed to stealing cows and calves for slaughtering after administering euthanasia injections to them, senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.

They were wanted in five cases of theft of bovines and their slaughter, he said.

Three extra-large size knives, five syringes and 14 injections, and a four-metre-long synthetic rope were recovered from the accused, the SSP said, adding that they have been sent to jail under sections of the anti-cow slaughter Act.

