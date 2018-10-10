Foundation Stone Laid For Rs 50,000 Crore Projects In Jharkhand: Raghubar Das

Raghubar Das said foundation stone for 50 more food units will be laid in the upcoming investors summit.

Investor-friendly policies of Jharkhand resulted in laying of the foundation stones for projects worth about Rs 50,000 crore after investors summit, state Chief Minister Raghubar Das said yesterday.

Jharkhand had announced securing investment commitments of over Rs 3 lakh crore after Momentum Jharkhand Global Investors Summit last year.

"We have formulated 15-16 policies to make Jharkhand an industrial hub....This is the result of such industry-friendly policies that the foundation stone of 354 units with an estimated investment of Rs 49,025 crore have been laid post global investors summit," Mr Das said, addressing investors for the upcoming global agriculture summit in the state.

He said these units would employ 62,000 people.

Describing Jharkhand as a "land full of potential", Mr Das said the agriculture summit was organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to make farmers' income double by 2022 as the state has immense possibilities in the field.

He said the state has single window system for farmers related issues in over 100 blocks, and of the memorandum of understandings signed for food processing units in 2017, 89 have already started functioning and provided employment to 3,186 people.

The chief minister said there are 212 food processing units functional in the state at present and state is providing all facilities to them under the policy.

He said foundation stone for 50 more food processing units will be laid in the upcoming investors summit.

He stressed that Jharkhand has huge potential for organic farming.

The state is organising Global Agriculture Summit this year in November on the pattern of Momentum Jharkhand Investors Summit.