Odisha Raj Bhavan Staff Claims Assault By Governor's Son Over Pick-Up Car

A Raj Bhavan employee in Odisha has alleged assault by Governor Raghubar Das's son Lalit Kumar and six others on the night of July 7.

A complaint has been registered by the Sea Beach Police Station in Puri. Earlier, the employee, identified as Baikuntha Pradhan, had written to the Governor about the incident.

"I, Baikuntha Pradhan, Asst. Section Officer, Parliamentary Affairs Department, currently working on a deployment basis at Governor's Household, beg to state the following unfortunate and life-threatening incident done by Mr Lalit Kumar, Son of Honourable Governor of Odisha, and others (Total 6 persons) in the night of 07th July 2024 at Raj Bhavan, Puri (sic)", read the letter.

He further alleged, "Being the In-Charge of Raj Bhavan, Puri, I was in Raj Bhavan, Puri since 05.07.2024 to supervise the preparedness of Raj Bhavan, Puri for visit/stay of Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Honourable President of India on 07th and 08th of July 2024. The President's visit was going very smoothly on 07.07.2024. However, on that night at around 11:45 PM, when I was sitting in the office room, Mr Aakash Singh (Personal Cook of Honourable Governor) came to the office and told me that Mr Lalit Kumar (Son of Horfble Governor of Odisha) wanted to meet me right now. I came with Mr Aakash to meet Mr Lalit Kumar at Suite No-4 (sic)."

As soon as Mr Kumar saw him, he began reprimanding him in 'unparliamentarily' language and used very objectionable slang against him, Mr Pradhan said.

"The moment Mr Lalit Kumar saw me; he started scolding me in unparliamentary language and used highly objectionable slang. When I objected to such humiliation, they started slapping me. Feeling helpless, I started running out of the room and hid behind the Annex building. However, the two PSOs of Mr Lalit Kumar could find out my location and dragged me to Room No. 4 through the lift. Security Personnel and others present there have witnessed this incident. They again started slapping, blowing punches on my face, kicking every part of my body, and twisting my left ankle," the letter said.

Baikuntha Pradhan further alleged that Lalit Kumar kept threatening him.

"Mr Lalit Kumar kept saying that if they murdered me, nobody could save me - neither the Comptroller nor anybody else", he claimed, demanding that the accused be brought to justice.

"In view of the facts stated above, I request you earnestly to give me justice and bring the culprit to book as I received bodily injuries, was humiliated severely, and loss of human dignity, for which I will remain highly obliged to you", he wrote in his letter to the Governor.

His wife Sayoj alleged that her husband was assaulted by the Governor's son Lalit Kumar over a station pick-up. Mr Kumar wanted a luxury car to pick him up from the station but several vehicles were on duty at the time since the President was visiting, she said.

"On the night of June 7, the Governor's son called my husband to his room and beat him badly. He came out to save himself, but two men dragged him and beat him. He is badly injured. He was beaten because he (the Governor's son) wanted a luxury car to pick him up from the station. But during that time many vehicles were on duty due to the President's visit," she told ANI, adding that her husband met with the Governor, but he did not respond well.

"My husband sent a Maruti Suzuki car, which was available. So he beat my husband for not getting a VIP treatment. He is still injured. My husband also met the Governor. But he did not respond well. We have filed a complaint at the Puri Beach police station. We want the accused to be punished and justice should be given to us," she alleged.

There has been no response so far to these allegations from the Governor's office or from Lalit Kumar against whom the Raj Bhavan staffer has made the allegations.

