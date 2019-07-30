Former BSP Leader Jasram Gurjar Shot Dead In Rajasthan

Ex-Bahujan Samaj Party leader Jasram Gurjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Alwar

Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jasram Gurjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday.

"Unidentified criminals shot him (Jasram Gurjar) dead in the village. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The criminals will soon be rounded up," senior police officer Ramjilal Choudhary in Behror city said.

"Around 6-7 bullets pierced into his body. He himself was a history-sheeter. 14-15 cases were registered against him," the police official added.

Former BSP leader's family has claimed that "Laden Gang" is behind the murder. The two gangs have clashed with each other earlier too.



