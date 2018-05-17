For Ramzan, High Security, Special Arrangements In Hyderabad

SHE teams will also be in action to prevent any instances of harassment against women or chain-snatching.

As the holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins today; special arrangements have been made in Hyderabad.

Security, surveillance cameras and special teams have been deployed to ensure the fasting period goes smoothly in the city.



Commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar, said, elaborate arrangements have been made and each and every activity will be monitored.

More than 1,500 police forces, including Telangana Special Police and Women Force, have been deployed to monitor all activities and several Ramzan events in the city.

To ensure security of night-time shoppers, two companies of RAF (rapid action force) have been deployed in the city.



Apart from this, SHE teams will also be in action to prevent any instances of harassment against women or chain-snatching. Surveillance has also been enhanced with additional installation of 500 high-definition CCTV cameras, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south zone) V Satyanarayana told PTI.



Pickets would be posted in different markets for a month and patrolling would be done, he added.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Satyanarayana, said, "Since the old city of Hyderabad is very sensitive area, so we have deployed sufficient police personnel in order to prevent any in toward incidents."

"Right from the early morning prayers to midnight Taraweeh prayers, we are deploying the force in and around the mosques to prevent clashes with other community people," he added.

Hyderabad city commissioner and police officers also attended a pre-Ramzan coordination meeting with religious heads, departmental officers, Masjid committee members, Ulema and Mashyaqeen earlier this week to monitor the arrangements.

Not just the security forces, the traders and shop owners have also made special arrangements to attract customers during Ramzan.

Mohammed Zubair, bangle trader, told ANI, "Our shop at Charminar is 80-year-old. For Ramzan we are going to make special designs, which will be available in this holy month only. Public and tourists from various places come visit. We have already got 24 hours permission and this helps us in doing more business."

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting as it is believed that the holy book of Quran was first revealed during this month.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

