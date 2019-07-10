Flight-Bound Parcel With Airgun, Pellets Found At Vadodara Airport

The consignment had come from Surat and was on its way to Amritsar. (File)

A consignment containing an airgun and some pellets headed for a Delhi-bound flight was found during checking on Wednesday at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat, a top official said.

Initially, the explosive detection machine at the airport suspected the material inside the cargo to be RDX, an explosive, said Vadodara international airport director Charan Singh.

However, during detailed check it was found that the parcel contained an airgun and some pellets, he said.

"A consignment being taken to a Delhi-bound Indigo flight through cargo was detained after the explosive detection machine at the airport suspected it to contain RDX.

The consignment had come from Surat and was on its way to Amritsar via Vadodara," Mr Singh told PTI.

He said the authorities got the consignment checked from the forensic sciences laboratory which has informed that the material is pellets and airgun.

"The pellets contained potassium chlorate, which is a permissible material for carrying in cargo," Mr Singh added.

Local police are trying to trace the owner of the cargo and conducting further investigation.

