Five BJP Workers Dead After Car Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

The vehicle fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge killing the five occupants (Representational)

Five BJP workers died today when their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, the police said.

The dead workers were on their way to attend chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's election rally at Bhatkidhar.

According to the police, the vehicle fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge near Bagachanogi area killing the five occupants instantly.

However, the driver of the car survived and was hospitalised with serious injuries, a police officer said, adding that the exact cause of the accident is being ascertained.

