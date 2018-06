The five men also made a video and posted it on social media. (Representational)

Five men were today arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and uploading an objectionable video on social media in Kendrapara district, police said.The men had molested the girl on June 14 while she was on a trip at Pentha sea beach that falls under the Rajnagar tehsil.Finding the girl alone, they dragged her to a deserted spot near the beach and molested her. They also made a video and later uploaded it on social media Police had started investigation after the girl's father father lodged a complaint and arrested the five men from several areas of the district.For more city news, please click here.