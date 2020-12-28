Fire Destroys Eight Industrial Units Near Mumbai

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, an official said (Representational)

Eight industrial units, containing plastic and paper, were burnt down in a fire that broke out in Vasai in Palghar district near Mumbai on Monday morning, an official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident and the fire was doused after a 6-hour operation at 3pm and cooling procedures are currently underway, he added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

