Nearly 100-Foot-Long Dead Whale Washed Ashore In Maharashtra's Palghar

A nearly 100-foot-long dead whale has been washed ashore in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said today.

Some fishermen spotted the dead mammal at the Arnala beach on Monday afternoon and alerted local police. Authorities of the fisheries and revenue departments were also informed.

Police inspected the carcass and it was suspected the whale might have been struck by a ship or a large boat, leading to its death and drifting to the shore, an official from Arnala Sagri police station said.

After the news spread in the area, a huge crowd gathered at the beach to catch a glimpse of the giant marine creature.

The carcass will be disposed of as per the protocol, the police said.



