Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Building, No Casualties

Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 3.50 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to contain the blaze.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2018 18:55 IST
The fire was reported at the 11th floor of the multi-storey building.

A fire broke out at the Kailash building in Delhi's Connaught Place this afternoon. 

Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 3.50 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to contain the blaze. The fire was reported at the 11th floor of the multi-storey building, a Delhi Fire Service official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. 

"Fire broke out due to short circuit in the AC. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No one is injured, there is no casualty," Param Vir, Delhi Fire Services, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

(With inputs from agencies) 
 

