Fire At Chemical Factory In Gujarat, No Casualties

No loss of life or injury to any individual has been reported so far.

Cities | | Updated: May 22, 2019 04:19 IST
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.(Representational)


Gujarat: 

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Valsad district late on Tuesday night.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.



