'Feel Bad When Someone Calls Us Chinese,' Say Residents Of Arunachal Village

In the quaint village of Darka, nestled amidst the rugged beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, 62-year-old Medam Ete speaks with pride about his heritage and unwavering love for the tricolour.

However, he gets hurt each time if someone in other part of the country, unknowingly or carelessly, refers to him or people of his village as Chinese.

"We are Indians, and proud to be Indians. We feel bad when people in some parts of the country refer to us as Chinese. If China enters India then we will fight them first," says Medam Ete.

Medam Ete is Gaon Boodha (village headman) of Darka with a population of 3,000 in remote Aalo town of West Siang district of Arunachal, which is known as the 'land of rising sun'.

Gaon Boodhas, established during the British era, are the most important village-level functionaries notified by the state government and are responsible for administrative tasks such as the maintenance of law and order and the resolution of civil disputes in the village.

Like any other citizen of the country, Medam Ete says that everyone wants better roads, health services, education.

"Who does not want development? If we develop then only the country will progress. Slowly and gradually, government schemes are reaching us," he says.

He further says that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the working pattern of the government has changed.

"Now, we get more funds (for development schemes) from the government," he says.

Darka village Sarpanch Kemba Ete says that due to the support of the Centre and with the help of Indian Army, several developmental works are taking place in their village.

"We are getting funds under MGNREGA for various works. The people are getting free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Roads have been made in the villages," says Kemba Ete.

He also says that the Army has friendly relations with the villagers.

"They always stand by us in tough times. Whether it is renovation of schools or building community halls, they have contributed significantly in various developmental works," he says.

