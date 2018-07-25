After Lover Committed Suicide, Distraught Uttar Pradesh Woman Ends Life

The man on returning home, hanged himself from the ceiling (Representational)

A 21-year-old man and a woman allegedly committed suicide after their families objected to their relationship in neighbouring Fatehpur district, the police said on Wednesday.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajiv Raj said the took the extreme step on Tuesday in Bairi village which comes under the jurisdiction of Khakhredu police station.

The parents of the woman had objected to their relationship, Mr Raj said, adding that the man was also allegedly thrashed by them.

The man on returning home, hanged himself from the ceiling and committed suicide, he said.

After learning that her lover had ended his life, the 19-year-old woman too committed suicide at her home, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged by the man's father, alleging that his son was first killed by the woman's family members and then his body was hanged from the ceiling to make it look like a case of suicide.

A similar complaint has also been made from the woman's family against the man's kin, Raj said, adding that the matter was being investigated.