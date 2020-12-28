Farmhouse Caretaker, 60, Hacked To Death With Axe In UP's Kaushambi: Cops

The incident is being probe, the police said (Representational)

A 60-year-old farmhouse caretaker in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi was hacked to death Monday, the police said.

Mohammad Nazim used to look after the farmhouse which belonged to Mohammad Yunus, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the farmhouse is in the outskirts of the city. The area falls under Pipri police station limits, he said.

The farmhouse owner and the caretaker belonged to the same village, Mr Abhinandan said.

The police said the man was killed with an axe, but it was not immediately clear as to who killed him and why.

The incident is being probe, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)