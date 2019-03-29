Family Of 4, Including 2 Girls, Burn To Death At Home In Bengal: Cops

A cop said that the father was undergoing treatment for some mental health issues, adding that there's no suspicion of an outsider setting the house of fire.

Cities | | Updated: March 29, 2019 18:12 IST
The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained still. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

A family of four members including two girls were burnt to death in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Friday. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Thursday could not be ascertained.

"Surat Ali (42), his wife Rajina Bibi (36), daughters Arfin Yasmin (13) and Asiyana Khatun (6) were burnt inside their house in Chandanpur area," a cop said. 

The cop added that Surat Ali was undergoing treatment for some mental health issues, adding that there's no suspicion of an outsider setting the house of fire.

"Till the source of fire is identified and other details are clarified, it is difficult to ascertain the exact sequence of events," he added.



