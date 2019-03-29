Family Of 4, Including 2 Girls, Burn To Death At Home In Bengal: Cops

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained still. (Representational)

A family of four members including two girls were burnt to death in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Friday. The exact cause of the fire that occurred on Thursday could not be ascertained.

"Surat Ali (42), his wife Rajina Bibi (36), daughters Arfin Yasmin (13) and Asiyana Khatun (6) were burnt inside their house in Chandanpur area," a cop said.

The cop added that Surat Ali was undergoing treatment for some mental health issues, adding that there's no suspicion of an outsider setting the house of fire.

"Till the source of fire is identified and other details are clarified, it is difficult to ascertain the exact sequence of events," he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.