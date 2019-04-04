Facebook Helps Reunite Missing Boy With Family After 8 Years

Dinesh Jena Lima was traced and brought him back to Hyderabad

Social media platform Facebook played a role in reuniting a mother with her son who had reportedly gone missing eight years ago, the police said.

"Earlier in the year 2011, a woman by name Susanna had lodged a missing complaint about her eight-year-old son Dinesh Jena in Khushaiguda police station. At that time a missing case was registered and police tried to trace the boy, but all efforts had gone in vain," Mahesh Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda, told news agency ANI over the phone on Wednesday.

However, Susanna was surprised to saw a profile of her son on Facebook.

"The complainant came across a profile on Facebook by the name Dinesh Jena Lima and she lodged a fresh complaint with Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police Station. The officials immediately took up the investigation and collected IP address and traced the location of the missing boy to Ranakala village, Amritsar district, Punjab," Mr Bhagwat said.

A police team left for Punjab, traced the boy and brought him back to Hyderabad and handed him over to his parents.

"The parents and relatives of the boy have expressed their happiness," the senior police official added.

