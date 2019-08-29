Engineer Thrashed By Mob In Rae Bareli On Suspicion Of Being Child Lifter

The police have filed a complaint against 23 people. (Representational)

An engineer with a telecom company was thrashed by a mob late on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on suspicion of being a child lifter. Four of the accused were arrested on Thursday.

Atul Verma, 35, had gone to a village with a friend to check a mobile tower. Around 11.30 p.m, 50 villagers surrounded him and started beating him. His friends were also thrashed.

The police said that the engineers's friends informed the police and a team reach there in 10 minutes. The mob also attacked policemen.

Police teams of two stations was also called to control the situation after villagers went on a rampage and attacked the policemen as well.

The attackers damaged the engineer's car and fled. Atul Verma and his aides were taken to district hospital. A complaint was registered against 23 persons.

"An FIR was registered against 23 people on the charges of attempt to murder, rioting, criminal assault, and criminal intimidation. Efforts are on to arrest them," Rae Bareli police spokesperson Virendra Sonkar said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.