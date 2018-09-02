Electrocuted By Table Fan, Mother And Daughter Die

The woman's mother-in-law Sushila Devi tried to save the duo but failed. (Representational)

A woman and her daughter died after being electrocuted by a table fan today, the police said.

Thirty-year-old Amlavati Devi and her two-year-old daughter Antu were sleeping in their home in Sonadih Bhagwanpur village, when the fan fell on them, they said.

"The incident took place on Sunday... The table fan fell on Amlavati Devi and Antu who were fast asleep. Both died as they came into contact with electricity," superintendent of police (Ballia) Shriparna Gongulee said.

The police said Amlavati's mother-in-law Sushila Devi tried to save the duo but failed. She sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a local government hospital.

The bodies of the two have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.