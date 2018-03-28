Eight-Year-Old Hung Herself Mimicking Crime Show, Friends Hid Body The children tried to copy a hanging scene which they saw on a tv show.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT When the children realised the girl was possibly dead, they ran away, frightened. Hapur: An eight-year-old girl hung herself allegedly by mistake at a friend's home in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Her friends didn't tell anyone about the body and ran away out of fear.



After the body was discovered, one of the girl's friends told the police, "She came to our house crying after being scolded at home. We watched a crime show on TV and decided to play police-police. She then hanged herself while playing."



The police have confirmed the tragic incident.



The girl was upset when she left home to play at a neighbour's house, said an officer.



When they started watching a popular crime show, they saw a hanging scene.



"The children tried to copy it, this girl climbed on a bucket, put a dupatta around her neck and hung herself," said the police officer.



When the children realised the girl was possibly dead, they ran away, frightened.



"This is a very unfortunate incident," said the officer.



An eight-year-old girl hung herself allegedly by mistake at a friend's home in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. Her friends didn't tell anyone about the body and ran away out of fear.After the body was discovered, one of the girl's friends told the police, "She came to our house crying after being scolded at home. We watched a crime show on TV and decided to play police-police. She then hanged herself while playing."The police have confirmed the tragic incident.The girl was upset when she left home to play at a neighbour's house, said an officer.When they started watching a popular crime show, they saw a hanging scene."The children tried to copy it, this girl climbed on a bucket, put a dupatta around her neck and hung herself," said the police officer. When the children realised the girl was possibly dead, they ran away, frightened."This is a very unfortunate incident," said the officer.