During Inspection, 8 Women Absent From Old Age Home In UP

The shelter home manage said the women had gone to meet their relatives.

Cities | | Updated: August 10, 2018 19:04 IST
Cops are investigating the absence, even after the manager said the women had gone to meet relatives.

Muzaffarnagar: 

Eight women were found absent in an old age shelter home during a surprise inspection by the district authorities in Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar. 

Sub-divisional magistrate Vijay Kumar said eight women out of a total of 22 were found absent on Thursday. 

When asked about the absence of the women, Kanta Devi, manager of the shelter home, said they had gone to meet relatives. Police said they were carrying out investigations.  

The development comes after allegations of sexual assault by inmates of a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. 
 

