Drunk Man Chases Cop With Fake Sword In Andhra Pradesh

Three cops caught the drunk man and filed a case against him.

A drunk man chased police with a fake sword at Vuda Children Theatre in Visakhapatnam. The person has been arrested.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sai, who chased the police with a fake sword on November 17. The police lodged an FIR on November 18.

The incident was caught on camera.

"Three Town police went to Vuda Children Theatre after we received a call from the theatre security guard. A clash broke out between the security guards and accused, Sai before the police arrived," said CI Rama Rao, Police Inspector, Three Town.

"After the police arrived, Sai chased the police with the dummy sword in an inebriated condition. Three police personnel took him in custody and filed a case against him," he added.

