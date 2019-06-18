Drunk Ex-Army Man Arrested For Shooting At Teen Daughter In Gwalior: Cops

Rajesh Rajawat, who was drunk, went to his daughter's room and tried to sexually assault her. (FILE)

A retired Army man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his teenage daughter after trying to sexually assault, Madhya Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the state's Gwalior city, an official said.

The 19-year-old girl received a bullet injury to the head and is currently hospitalised and the man, a retired Naib Subedar in the Army identified as Rajesh Rajawat, 46, has been arrested, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Bhadauriya.

He said Rajesh Rajawat, who was drunk, went to his daughter's room and tried to sexually assault her.

"She rushed to her mother's room. The accused followed her and tried to force her into another room. When his wife resisted, he opened fire, leaving the teenage girl with a bullet injury in the head," he said.

Neighbours on hearing gunshots informed the police who reached the site, arrested Rajesh Rajawat and seized the gun from which he fired two rounds, the CSP said.

He has been charged under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 307 (attempt to murder), Mr Bhadauriya said.