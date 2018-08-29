Drug Peddler Arrested With Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 3.66 Crore In Assam

Customs and BSF personnel raided a house at Lakhipur in Cachar district. (Representational)

The BSF today arrested a drug peddler with 36,600 psychotropic Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.66 crore in the international market from Cachar district, customs and BSF officials said.

In another incident, a drug smuggler attacked a BSF man with a sharp weapon and injured him Karimganj district.

Following a tip off, customs and BSF personnel raided a house at Lakhipur in Cachar district in the wee hours and seized the Yaba tablets, the officials said adding that one person was arrested in this connection.

Yaba, the Thai word for "crazy medicine", is a tablet form of methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant.

The officials said the seized tablets were suspected to have been manufactured in Myanmar and smuggled to Bangladesh and India through drug peddlers of Karimganj and Cachar districts of Assam.

In another incident, an assistant sub-inspector rank official of the BSF was attacked by a drug smuggler when he tried to capture him on International Border Road in Karimganj district today, the officials said.

When the ASI challenged him, the smuggler suspected to have been carrying Yaba drugs attacked him with a machete.