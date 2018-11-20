Driver Burnt To Death After Speeding Car Catches Fire In Himachal: Police

Police say that the driver's body, charred beyond recognition, is yet to be identified.

Cities | | Updated: November 20, 2018 17:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Driver Burnt To Death After Speeding Car Catches Fire In Himachal: Police

The burnt car bore the registration number of Punjab. (Representational)

Nahan: 

The driver of a speeding car was charred to death as his vehicle hit a parapet on the edge of a road from Chandigarh to Dehradun in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan and burst into flames, a police officer said Tuesday.

Sirmaur's Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said the accident happened around four kilometers from the district headquarters Nahan. He said the car was found fully gutted with the driver trapped inside, charred beyond recognition.

The victim is yet to be identified, he said, adding his remains had been sent for autopsy.

The car bore the registration number of Kharar in Punjab and police officers there have been contacted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

car catches firespeeding car catches fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chhattisgarh ElectionsAlok VermaSushma SwarajGalaxy A9Assembly ElectionsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProWardhaDiabetesYogaMaruti ErtigaAir PurfiersPollution Mask

................................ Advertisement ................................