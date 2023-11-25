Two Burnt To Death After Car Catches Fire In Noida, Probe Launched

"Two bodies have been recovered from the car. Their identification is going on."

Two persons were charred to death after the car they were in caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Noida early on Saturday, police said. Noida Police recovered the two bodies from a car that caught fire outside Amrapali Platinum Society in Sector-119, under Sector-113 Police Station limits of Noida.

Shakti Mohan Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, said, "This morning we got information that a white Swift car was burning on the road outside the Amrapali Platinum Societ in Sector 119. Local police and fire police rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished."

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Two people died in a car that caught fire in the Sector 119 area. pic.twitter.com/vysjX9Cbkq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2023

"Two bodies have been recovered from the car. Their identification is going on. The car caught fire on its own. Further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Senior police officials and forensic team reached the site of the incident and an investigation has been initiated, officials said adding that efforts are being made to identify the vehicle.

