'Don't Know': Police On Prisoners Using Drugs, Mobiles At Jodhpur Jail

A video of Jodhpur jail is being circulated on social media that shows prison inmates enjoying an alleged ''drug party''.

In the video, the inmates are also seen using mobile phones. One of them is heard saying the jail authorities on the pretext of providing VIP treatment ask for money from the inmates.

On being asked about the incident, Jail Superintendent Kailash Trivedi said the video appears to be an old one.

"I do not really know about this incident but I think this is an old video which is now being misused. We do not have any idea about the location where the video was shot and we don't even know who recorded the video. The jail authorities will first identify the people in the video and also find out when this video was recorded," he said.

"One of the people featured in the video, has been shifted to Udaipur Central Jail a few days ago and another criminal was shifted to Gangapur around six months ago," Mr Trivedi added.

Jailor Jagdish Pooniya said the inmate who has alleged in the video that the jail authorities ask for money, is a hardcore criminal.

"Several cases have been filed against that inmate and he was also shifted to several jails. Here he used to bother the other inmates and jail staff," said Mr Pooniya.

