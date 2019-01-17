Dogs Sleep On Hospital Beds In Bihar, Patients Complain

The hospital authorities said they will identify the people responsible for dogs in hospital.

One of the government hospitals in Bihar's Nawada has dogs lazing around on the beds meant for patients.

The patients complain that they do not get hospital beds as dogs occupy them and also use the bedsheets.

"The hospital authorities refuse to give us bedsheets. These dogs enjoy the comfort of bedsheets," a patient told news agency ANI.

The hospital authorities said they will identify the people responsible for it.

"We will determine how this happened and who's responsible for it," said Umesh Chandra, one of the in-charges in the hospital.

In July last year, the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), which is reportedly considered as the second-largest government hospital in the state capital, was seen flooded with rainwater after heavy rainfall.

Patients were seen lying on the bed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the room was inundated with rainwater. Fish were also spotted swimming in water inside the ICU.