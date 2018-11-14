1 Killed, 12 Injured As Car Rams Chhath Devotees In Uttar Pradesh

The injured were rushed to the Deoria district hospital (Representational)

One person was killed and 12 others were injured Wednesday when a speeding car rammed them in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred when the devotees were engrossed in the Chhath Puja celebrations near a pond in a government primary school on the Deoria-Bheekhampur road, Vijay Narayan, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, said.

A large number of people had gathered near the pond in Pagra village for Chhath Puja when the speeding car rammed them, he added.

Ramprasad Yadav, 50, died on the spot, while 12 others, including a veterinary doctor, Samarpal Chaurasia, were injured in the incident, the police said.

The injured were rushed to the Deoria district hospital, from where Chaurasia was referred to the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur, they added.