6 Of Family Killed After Car Rams Truck Taking U-Turn On Rajasthan Highway

The police has seized the truck, however the driver is still on the run.

Six members of a family were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a truck that was taking a U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to the CCTV footage of the expressway, the accident happened when the truck driver took a wrong U-turn while the car was coming from behind which later ploughed into it.

The accident happened near the Banas river bridge in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, when the family was heading from Sikar district to the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore.

The victims have been identified as Manish Sharma, his wife Anita Sharma, Satish Sharma, Poonam, his aunt Santosh and his friend Kailash. Two kids, Manan and Deepali were seriously injured.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and his Deputy Diya Kumari offered condolences.

"The news of the death of 6 civilians in a horrific road accident that took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur district is extremely sad. The concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible help to the affected people," Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted in Hindi.

"Sad news was received about the death of six people in a horrific road accident in the Baunli police station area of Sawai Madhopur," Diya Kumari posted in Hindi.