Delhi Man Kills Son, 2, After Argument With Wife, Tries To Kill Self: Cops

A two-year-old boy died and his elder brother was injured after they were allegedly attacked by their father, who later attempted suicide, in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh, a resident of JJ Colony, attacked his sons following an argument with his wife. Rakesh is unemployed and an alcoholic, they said.

Rakesh argued with his wife on Monday evening and locked himself in a room with their two sons. He attacked the children with a sharp-edged weapon and later attempted suicide, a senior police officer said.

According to police, a team from Bharat Nagar police station rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received around 6:30 pm.

"The injured were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where they were referred to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Rakesh's younger son died at the hospital, while he and his elder son, aged five, are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

A case has been registered against Rakesh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter, police said.

