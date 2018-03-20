Delhi BJP Leaders To Attend All-Party Meet On Sealing Tomorrow

Party lawmaker and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta today confirmed his participation.
"I will go to the meeting. The Delhi unit of our party will also send its representatives," he said.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he was ready to go to the meeting, even though he had not received a formal invitation.
"I am preparing to go (to the meeting), though there is no formal invite," he said.
Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said a three-member team of the party would attend the meeting. Mr Maken will not attend it. He was present at the first all-party meeting on the sealing issue.