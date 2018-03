Delhi Bar Owner Accidentally Shoots Himself While Dancing With A Gun

A bar owner was killed after he accidentally shot himself while dancing with a gun in his hand, police said on Thursday.The victim was identified as Nasir, 35, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.The incident occurred on Wednesday night inside the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' at the City Centre mall."A police team reached the spot and found Nasir with a gunshot injury in his head," a senior officer said."According to a witness, Nasir was partying with three friends. He brought out a pistol, which he placed close to his head and accidentally fired it on himself. "The CCTV footage inside the club was checked and it corroborated with the witness's," the officer added.