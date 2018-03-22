Delhi Bar Owner Accidentally Shoots Himself While Dancing With A Gun The incident occurred on Wednesday night inside the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' at the City Centre mall.

The victim was identified as Nasir, 35, a resident of Shalimar Bagh. (Representational) New Delhi: A bar owner was killed after he accidentally shot himself while dancing with a gun in his hand, police said on Thursday.



The victim was identified as Nasir, 35, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.



The incident occurred on Wednesday night inside the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' at the City Centre mall.



"A police team reached the spot and found Nasir with a gunshot injury in his head," a senior officer said.



"According to a witness, Nasir was partying with three friends. He brought out a pistol, which he placed close to his head and accidentally fired it on himself.



"The CCTV footage inside the club was checked and it corroborated with the witness's," the officer added.



