Delhi Bar Owner Accidentally Shoots Himself While Dancing With A Gun

The victim was identified as Nasir, 35, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night inside the 'Onn Lounge and Bar' at the City Centre mall.
"A police team reached the spot and found Nasir with a gunshot injury in his head," a senior officer said.
"According to a witness, Nasir was partying with three friends. He brought out a pistol, which he placed close to his head and accidentally fired it on himself.
