Dehradun Railway Station Reopens After 3-Month Renovation Work

The trains have begun to operate at Dehradun railway station (File)

The Dehradun railway station reopened after a gap of nearly three months on Saturday.

It was shut since November 10 last year for renovation and expansion work.

"Most of the trains began to operate from the Dehradun railway station on Saturday except a few which are currently cancelled due to fog," railway official SD Dobhal said.

The trains that have begun to operate include the Dehradun Shatabdi, Nanda Devi, Rapti-Ganga, Doon Naini Express and Mussoorie Express. The Public, Upasana and Ujjaini Express trains are currently cancelled due to fog.

Since the renovation of the railway station started, the Dehradun-bound trains used to terminate either at Haridwar or at Harrawala, about 12 km from the state capital.

The renovation work at the railway station included re-modelling and construction of additional platforms, Mr Dobhal said.