Dehradun Businessman's Antique Collection Has 250 Cameras

Local businessman Amar Dhunanda have over 250 cameras of different companies and models

Local businessman Amar Dhunanda is a proud owner of over 250 cameras, including antique ones.

Mr Dhunanda said, "I have over 250 cameras of different companies and models. Some of these are 75-80-years-old. I have no other interest. It is my only hobby."

When asked what made him keep collecting cameras he added, "It is an effort to preserve the legacy so that new generations know about these cameras. How these cameras were used by their ancestors."

He also has a collection of other antique products, including a black conch shell, among other things.

Dehradun-based businessman Amar Dhunanda has a collection of over 250 different cameras; says, "I have collected other antique materials also. This is my hobby & an effort to preserve the legacy so that new generation would be able to learn how their ancestors used to operate." pic.twitter.com/LR0gzOqK9K — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

"I have a very old hand-written Ramayana. I have a table which is about 175-years-old. It was auctioned during the First World War in Burma. It passed generations before the table was gifted to me," said Mr Dhunanda.

The businessman is not all alone in taking care of the wonderful collection of antiques he has. He also receives the support of his family members, who encourage and help him in more ways than one.

"This is a great way to preserve the heritage, which will surely be liked by the coming generations. I always encourage him in his efforts. I also ensure his each and every collection is well maintained," said Mr Dhunanda's wife.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.