Decomposed Body Of Man, With Genitals Cut Off, Found In Forest In Thane

Police said the decomposed body was about 10 days old. (Representational)

A man's highly-decomposed body, with private parts cut off, was found in a jungle in Kulgaon area of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said today.

"The dead body is of man who was between 30-40 years of age. It is 8-10 days old with several stab wounds. We suspect he was murdered and then his body disposed of in the jungle," they added.

A case has been registered at Kulgaon police station.

