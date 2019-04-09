Decomposed Body Of Man, With Genitals Cut Off, Found In Forest In Thane

"The dead body is of man who was between 30-40 years of age. It is 8-10 days old with several stab wounds," the police said.

Cities | | Updated: April 09, 2019 19:47 IST
Police said the decomposed body was about 10 days old. (Representational)


Thane, Maharashtra: 

A man's highly-decomposed body, with private parts cut off, was found in a jungle in Kulgaon area of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said today.

"The dead body is of man who was between 30-40 years of age. It is 8-10 days old with several stab wounds. We suspect he was murdered and then his body disposed of in the jungle," they added.

A case has been registered at Kulgaon police station.



