Decapitated Body, Smashed Head: Cops 'Reconstruct' Face To Solve Murder

Thane Police have arrested three people including a 30-year-old woman in a case of murder after successfully reconstructing image of the victim's smashed face using advanced forensic technology.

A headless body was found at Jawsai village near Ambarnath in the district on April 10, 2018. The victim's severed head, with the face completely smashed, was found nearby, said Deputy Commissioner of Police PP Shewale.

With the help of Harish Pathak, head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Seth GS Hospital, an image of the face was reconstructed using super-composition method, the DCP said.



Police then put up posters seeking information about the victim and got information that he could be Bindresh Prajapati, 35 who was missing since April 2018.

Probe revealed that Prajapati was a fork-lift operator and two of his colleagues, Kisan Kanojia and Rajesh Yadav, used to frequent his house.

Kisan Kanojia and Rajesh Yadav allegedly developed close relations with Bindresh Prajapati's wife Savitri, 30, which led to quarrels between him and his wife and his friends, police learnt.

Savitri, Kisan Kanojia and Rajesh Yadav allegedly then hatched a conspiracy and killed Bindresh Prajapati, the DCP said.

All three were arrested on Wednesday and further probe was on, he added.

