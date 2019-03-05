Debt-Hit MBA Grad Learnt Online How To Make Fake Notes, Arrested: Cops

Police said she was was also carrying 15 fake ATM cards. (FILE PHOTO)

An MBA graduate who allegedly made photo copies of currency notes by following an online video was arrested while trying to exchange a fake Rs 2000 note in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested and fake notes in the denomination of 2000, 500 and 200 with a total face value of Rs 69,700 were seized from Cuddalore last evening, they said.

The mother of two girl children, the woman told the police that she took to the fake currency racket due to financial problems after her husband suffered losses in business.

She learnt to make fake notes by watching videos in YouTube and had purchased a photo copying machine without the knowledge of her family members, police said.

She had tried to change the Rs 2,000 fake note while buying fruits from a vendor at the bus stand. As the vendor's friend grew suspicious about it, he took it to the police station, following which she was arrested.

Police said she was was also carrying 15 fake ATM cards.