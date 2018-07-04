3 Arrested In Bihar For Posting Obscene Content Of Women on Social Media

The three persons arrested were taken to Arunachal Pradesh (Representational)

Three persons were arrested here today by a police team from Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly posting objectionable videos and photographs of a woman on social media, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga, Manoj Kumar, the police team had come to the city in pursuance of an FIR was lodged by the victim at the Naharlaganu police station in Papum Pare district of the northeastern state.

Three persons were arrested from Maulaganj locality in the Lahariasarai police station of the district where a raid was conducted by the police team from Arunachal Pradesh, which was assisted by the local police, the SSP said.

The woman had visited the northeastern state, along with the accused persons, last month, Kumar said.

The woman also belonged to Darbhanga and another accused named by her in the FIR - is lodged in a jail here in connection with some other case, the SSP said.

The three persons arrested were taken to Arunachal Pradesh by the visiting police team, he added.

